Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Yovany De-jesus Morales Lopez, 21, 155 Yates Lane, was charged September 3 with D.U.I., endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driver to exercise due care, open container, failure to drive within a single lane, adult restraint seat belt and two counts of minor restraint law age five to 17.

Adam Gonzales, 39, 4470 U.S. Hwy. 319 S. Lot 13, Tifton, Ga., was charged September 3 with tail lights required, D.U.I.-marijuana, driving while license withdrawn and expired tag.

Garrett Malone Harper, 42, 339 Carlton Road, Coolidge, was charged September 4 with D.U.I., speeding, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

William Christopher Miller, 36, 1813 Fourth St. S.E., was charged September 5 with violation of window tint law, driver to use due care, driving while license suspended or revoked and D.U.I.

Javorius Tyquan Henderson, 22, 2102 Jones Ave., Albany, was charged September 6 with D.U.I., possession of marijuana less than an ounce and speeding.

Willie James Tillman, 19, 420 Raleigh Ave., Thomasville, was charged September 6 with speeding and D.U.I.

Ke’Yonte De’quin Allen, 18, 1420 11th St. S.W., was charged September 6 with D.U.I., distracted driving, failure to stop for stop sign, adult restraint seat belt law, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, failure to drive within a single lane, two counts of speeding and driving while license suspended.

Amanda Nicole Brooks, 34, 560 Bear Creek Road, Norman Park, was charged September 6 with D.U.I. and speeding.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Levetrius Marquette Waters, 20, 825 E. Central Apt. 217, was charged September 7 with three counts of probation violation and seven counts of aggravated assault.

Billy Chanel Pace Jr., 40, 725 Third St. S.E. was charged September 7 with battery-family violence.

Jorge Fernando Contreras, 33, 1909 Garden Villa Drive, was charged September 3 with manufacturing marijuana.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Daniel Paul Chapman, 19, 198 Price Road, was charged September 4 with D.U.I., speeding and driver to exercise due care.

Incidents

Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of County Farm Road in reference to a theft. Two catalytic converters had been taken off two vehicles that were parked within two locked fences.

