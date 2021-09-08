Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Yovany De-jesus Morales Lopez, 21, 155 Yates Lane, was charged September 3 with D.U.I., endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driver to exercise due care, open container, failure to drive within a single lane, adult restraint seat belt and two counts of minor restraint law age five to 17.
• Adam Gonzales, 39, 4470 U.S. Hwy. 319 S. Lot 13, Tifton, Ga., was charged September 3 with tail lights required, D.U.I.-marijuana, driving while license withdrawn and expired tag.
• Garrett Malone Harper, 42, 339 Carlton Road, Coolidge, was charged September 4 with D.U.I., speeding, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
• William Christopher Miller, 36, 1813 Fourth St. S.E., was charged September 5 with violation of window tint law, driver to use due care, driving while license suspended or revoked and D.U.I.
• Javorius Tyquan Henderson, 22, 2102 Jones Ave., Albany, was charged September 6 with D.U.I., possession of marijuana less than an ounce and speeding.
• Willie James Tillman, 19, 420 Raleigh Ave., Thomasville, was charged September 6 with speeding and D.U.I.
• Ke’Yonte De’quin Allen, 18, 1420 11th St. S.W., was charged September 6 with D.U.I., distracted driving, failure to stop for stop sign, adult restraint seat belt law, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, failure to drive within a single lane, two counts of speeding and driving while license suspended.
• Amanda Nicole Brooks, 34, 560 Bear Creek Road, Norman Park, was charged September 6 with D.U.I. and speeding.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Levetrius Marquette Waters, 20, 825 E. Central Apt. 217, was charged September 7 with three counts of probation violation and seven counts of aggravated assault.
• Billy Chanel Pace Jr., 40, 725 Third St. S.E. was charged September 7 with battery-family violence.
• Jorge Fernando Contreras, 33, 1909 Garden Villa Drive, was charged September 3 with manufacturing marijuana.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Daniel Paul Chapman, 19, 198 Price Road, was charged September 4 with D.U.I., speeding and driver to exercise due care.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of County Farm Road in reference to a theft. Two catalytic converters had been taken off two vehicles that were parked within two locked fences.
