Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Andres Garcia, 29, 168 Green St., was charged September 6 with D.U.I.-marijuana and unsafe operation of radio or telephone.
• Jackie Nmn Brown, 61, was charged September 6 with simple battery against a peace officer and criminal trespass.
• Enan Rarrand Mckelvary, 51, 1208 13th Ave S.W., was charged September 8 with battery-family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Timothy Isaac Mckee, 21, 329 Lynn St., was charged September 8 with probation violation.
• Anthony Rayburn Jones, 40, 215 Cedar St., was charged September 5 with probation violation, suspended registration, driving while license suspended and no insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.