Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Travis Centel Harris, 43, 709 Seventh St. N.W., was charged Sept. 7 with cruelty to children - 3rd degree and simple battery - family violence.
- Gleen Austin Taylor, 57, 10 Fifth St. S.E., was charged Sept. 8 with criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark (other than motor vehicle) aggravated assault against law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine and receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first.
- Lonnie Wesley Beck, 48, 2827 Sylvester Drive, was charged Sept. 9 with failure to appear.
- Keyon Lee, 24, 818 Third Ave. S.W., was charged Sept. 8 with aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
- Juan Carlos Moreno-Guiterrez, 22, 1003 Madison Ave., Tifton, was charged Sept. 8 with affray (fighting).
- Eduardo Gonzalez, 23, 1461 Madison Ave., Tifton, was charged Sept. 8 with battery.
- Jade Moreno, 19, 1004 Madison Ave., Tifton, was charged Sept. 8 with aggravated battery.
- Roddricus Lamons, 36, 1713 First Ave. S.E., was charged Sept. 7 with trespass, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
- Timothy John Beatty, 57, 1409 11th St. S.W., was charged Sept. 6 with criminal trespass - family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff's Office
Arrests
- Joan Watson Nagera, 59, 2803 Sylvester Drive, was charged Sept. 6 with sexual battery and exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents.
- Mario Ison, 44, 107 Fleming St., Thomasville, was charged Sept. 8 with failure to appear.
- Laura Britton Peris, 48, 181 Third St. Lot 6, Berlin, was charged Sept. 7 with battery - family violence.
- Eddie Jerome Johnson, 36, 1550 Tangelo Drive, Tallahassee, Fla., was charged Sept. 6 with fugitive from justice.
- Pedro Antonio Moreno, 17, 1003 Madison Ave., Tifton, was charged Sept. 8 with aggravated battery.
- Casey Newberry Garcia, 31, 112 McElroy Rd., was charged Sept. 7 with disorderly conduct.
- Matthew Joesph Selph, 25, 941 Sardis Church Rd., was charged Sept. 6 with a probation violation, driving while tag is suspended and no insurance.
