GEORGIA STATE PATROL
ARRESTS
Ke’yonte De’quin Allen, 18, 1420 11th St. S.W., was charged September 9 with probation violation.
Lorenzo Vondell Banks, 40, 202 Minnesota Rd., was charged September 9 with driving with a suspended license and speeding.
MOULTRIE POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARRESTS
Tydaisha Slaughter, 17, 700 11th St. S.W., was charged September 9 with aggravated assault.
Enan Rarrand Mckelvary, 51, 1208 13th Ave. S.W., was charged September 9 with failure to appear.
Jeremy Deshaun Murray, 38, 114 Fifth St. N.E., was charged September 9 with probation violation and obstruction.
