GEORGIA STATE PATROL

ARRESTS

Ke’yonte De’quin Allen, 18, 1420 11th St. S.W., was charged September 9 with probation violation.

Lorenzo Vondell Banks, 40, 202 Minnesota Rd., was charged September 9 with driving with a suspended license and speeding.

MOULTRIE POLICE DEPARTMENT

ARRESTS

Tydaisha Slaughter, 17, 700 11th St. S.W., was charged September 9 with aggravated assault.

Enan Rarrand Mckelvary, 51, 1208 13th Ave. S.W., was charged September 9 with failure to appear.

Jeremy Deshaun Murray, 38, 114 Fifth St. N.E., was charged September 9 with probation violation and obstruction.

 

