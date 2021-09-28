GEORGIA STATE PATROL
ARRESTS
Randy Daniel Thomason, 28, 539 Ellis May Rd., was charged September 20 with driving with suspended or revoked driver’s license.
Travaraes Naji Moore, 22, 545 Big Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged September 24 with driving under influence, windshield crack, reckless driving, speeding, obstruction and due care.
Anna Dawn Parker, 25, 158 Demott Rd., Hartsfield, was charged September 25 with failure to drive within single lane, D.U.I. and distracted driving.
Lucius Tiller Banks, 62, 443 Jim Sharp Rd., Norman Park, was charged September 24 with adult restraint seat belt law, driving while license withdrawn and speeding.
Nicholas James Gautier, 20, 3100 Delaware Loop, Mcdonough, was charged September 24 with speeding, D.U.I. and marijuana possession less than an ounce.
NORMAN PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARRESTS
Denzell Jamal Williams, 27, 325 Pine Trail, was charged September 24 with failure to appear.
BERLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARRESTS
Emily Wiley, 34, 490 Brice St., Berlin, was charged September 27 with disorderly conduct.
Anastacia Rafaela Williams, 27, 45 Trelawney Trace, Covington, was charged September 27 with disorderly conduct.
Andres Miguel-Sebastian, 19, 13357 80th Place, Live Oak, Fl., was charged September 25 with driving without a license and speeding.
MOULTRIE POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARRESTS
Anthony Lamony Edmonds, 43, 406 Sixth Ave. S.E., was charged September 24 with battery.
Deothia Latrica Hall, 38, 1119 10th Ave. N.W., was charged September 24 with possession of a firearm or knife and aggravated assault-family violence.
Jamari Dominique Smith, 27, was charged September 25 with possession of a drug related object and criminal trespass.
Brandon Javion Nowell, 24, 814 Third Ave. N.W., was charged September 26 with battery and theft by taking.
COLQUITT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
ARRESTS
Jasmine Katrina Wirick, 17, 908 West Blvd., was charged September 26 with arson and aggravated assault.
Mallori Cavra Melton, 29, 262 Brookwood Chase, Thomasville, was charged September 28 with theft by taking.
Kellie Ann Gerces, 22, 209 Jasmine Ln., Omega, was charged September 27 with probation violation.
Melvin L. Dillard, 33, 2504 Navy Base Dr., Dallas, Tx., was charged September 27 with probation violation.
Cameron Douglas Dalton, 22, 241 Sandstone Dr., Hampton, was charged September 27 with failure to appear.
Robin Ashley Daniels, 33, 407 30th St. S.E., was charged September 22 with disorderly conduct.
Courtney Maran Cantrell, 33, 2028 Second St. S.E., Doerun, was charged September 25 with failure to appear.
Shanerika Sade Spradley, 29, 100 Camilia Lane Apt. 121, Lithonia, was charged September 24 with failure to appear.
Andrew Lawson, 22, 171 W. Colquitt Ave., Lennox, was charged September 26 with probation violation.
Bobby Allen Wilson, 37, 2010 W. Broad Ave. Apt 128, Albany, was charged September 24 with making false statements to the grand jury true bill.
Thomas Clifford Pate Jr., 36, 528 Cool Springs Rd., was charged September 23 with disorderly conduct.
Donnis Greenwood III, 39, 1591 E. Park Ave. Apt 116, Enterprise, Al., was charged September 24 with bench warrant.
Alex Clayton Barrett, 27, 162 Cook Rd. Unit B, was charged September 25 with propation violation.
