GEORGIA STATE PATROL
ARRESTS
Vanessa Monique Lawson, 37, 1957 Sylvester Hwy. Lot 6, was charged September 28 with D.U.I., tag light, driving while license withdrawn, possession of drug related object and marijuana possession less than an ounce.
BERLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARRESTS
Benjamin Lee Bishop, 32, 118 E. Bethel Ave., was charged September 28 with disorderly conduct.
Isabelle Bishop, 39, 368 Langford St., Berlin, was charged September 28 with disorderly conduct.
Robert Michael Trent, 62, 504 Peachtree Rd., was charged September 28 with defective equipment unsafe and driving while license suspended.
MOULTRIE POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARRESTS
Jasmin Kelsey, 31, 708 Seventh St. S.W. Apt B, was charged September 28 with obstruction.
Jacquez Hardy, 25, 1156 Second St. S.E. Apt 1 was charged September 28 with probation violation and obstruction.
Tarry Tomar Anderson Jr., 18, 409 Hillcrest Ave., was charged September 28 with probation violation.
COLQUITT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
ARRESTS
Ketheen Gregory Massey, 58, 1243 Woodmen Rd., was charged September 28 with failure to appear.
