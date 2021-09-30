MOULTRIE POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARRESTS
Amber Nichole Fender, 27, 210 15th St. S.E., was charged September 28 with theft by shoplifting, possession of meth and possession of schedule III substance.
Sheila Renee Fender, 40, 217 Chambers Rd., was charged September 28 with possession of a schedule II substance, possession of a drug related object and possession of methamphetamine.
COLQUITT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
ARRESTS
Deniel Ray Reeves, 33, 517 26th Ave. S.E. Apt. F1, was charged September 28 with failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
Alex Terell Harvey, 36, 393 Pecan Dr., Camilla, was charged September 29 with probation violation.
Antonio Burkes, 39, 345 First Ave., Douglas, was charged September 29 with probation violation.
