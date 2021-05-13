MOULTRIE POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARRESTS
Stevie Jerome Sutton, 38, 600 S Main St. Rm. 143, was charged May 11 with probation violation.
Bobby Rashaun Grant, 36, 122 Quail Ridge, was charged May 11 with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and parole violation.
Christopher Eric Robichaud, 37, 161 Cedar Lane, Ocilla, was charged May 11 with possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Travis Sentel Wilson, 31, 714 9th Ave. SE, was charged May 6 with battery.
COLQUITT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
ARRESTS
Terry Lynn Barricklow, 59, 22067 Hwy 319 N., Coolidge was charged May 11 with two counts of unauthorized distribution for counterfeit trademarks.
Kenny Bernard Davis, 38, 105 E Bethal Ave., was charged May 11 with probation violation.
Chasity Lashwn Grant, 17, 1330 US Hwy Lot 22, was charged May 11 with battery.
Cynthia Renae Robinson, 18, 125 Edmondson Rd., was charged May 11 with battery.
