MOULTRIE, Ga. — For 14 years, the criminal justice program at SRTC-Moultrie has gathered teddy bears and other stuffed animals annually to provide comfort for the young clients of the Hero House Children’s Advocacy Center in Moultrie. During the fall semester of 2022, the program collected 99 stuffed animals for visitors to the Hero House.
The Hero House works to minimize the trauma of child victims of sexual abuse and severe physical abuse by responding to their immediate and longer-term needs in a child-friendly, safe environment. Hero House Executive Director Regina Dismuke explained, “After a child has been interviewed, we offer them a teddy bear or other stuffed animal to comfort them. It can be scary and hard to talk about an abuse scenario and the children find comfort in a stuff animal. They are able to look at all the toys and make their own personal choice which also gives them a much-needed sense of control.”
Tara Rakestraw founded the initiative when she became a criminal justice instructor at SRTC (formerly Moultrie Technical College) in 2008. Rakestraw became dean for Academic Affairs School of Professional Services in 2020. In 2021, Dean Rakestraw entrusted new criminal justice instructor Benjie Nobles with the project. Nobles expanded the initiative by inviting members of the community to join SRTC students, faculty, and staff in the project. This year, C.A. Gray Junior High School, Autry State Prison, and the Georgia Department of Corrections joined the effort. Together, they donated 238 stuffed animals to the center.
“This was an excellent example for future criminal justice professionals and our students of what it means to become stewards of public trust and to serve our community, stakeholders and other agencies,” Nobles said. “Thanks to all those that helped and donated. Thanks to Dean Rakestraw for entrusting me with this project and to the faculty and students of SRTC’s Early Childhood Care and Education program for gathering the most. I looking forward to coordinating other community service projects.”
The Hero House provides a safe and child-friendly place for children that are victims of physical or sexual abuse. While at the Hero House, certified individuals conduct forensic interviews and SANE exams with the child victim(s) while collaborating with local law enforcement, Georgia Department of Families and Children, prosecutors, school professionals and representatives from the field of medicine and mental health to ensure these child victims can begin the healing process.
For more information about the Hero House, please email Regina Dismuke: caccc@moultriega.net.
