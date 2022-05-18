MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Crossroads for Her Ministry broke ground on its new facility Tuesday afternoon.
As the concrete trucks began to lay the foundation, members of the community gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking. The inter-denominational ministry is focused on providing women in need with financial assistance and literacy, public housing assistance, educational opportunities and general housing assistance, which includes financial assistance, according to Darlene Cox, president of Crossroads for Her Ministry.
Both Cox and Vice President Linda Berl spoke at the groundbreaking as the sounds of construction continued on behind them.
“Obviously production doesn’t take vacations. Even during a groundbreaking,” said Marcy Sullivan, manager for LSI Construction, which is undertaking the building project.
Cox and Berl spoke of the already existing Crossroads Gospel Rescue Mission, a men’s ministry that’s serving as a template for what they hope to accomplish with the new women’s ministry.
“We weren’t trying to reinvent the wheel,” said Berl.
“We looked at the Crossroads for Him as a foundation on what we hope to accomplish with this new ministry,” Cox added.
The ministry is expected to open in early 2023, Cox said in an interview following the groundbreaking ceremony.
The idea for the ministry first began as Berl holds a women’s Bible study at the Colquitt County Jail every Wednesday.
“(Berl) kept seeing the same women coming in and out. They’d be released and they wouldn’t have anywhere else to go. There were women who couldn’t write down an address. They would just be sleeping on somebody’s couch. She came to me and that’s when we began to look at Crossroads for Him to model ourselves,” Cox said in an interview.
Cox and Berl noted that the women they aim to help will come from “all over the community” during their speeches. They hope to help as many women as possible in their upcoming 12-bed facility.
“You see these women coming from the jail. Coming from rehab. Or just in need of help. We hope to work in unity with so many of the local ministries and other organizations throughout the community to get these women the help they need,” Cox said.
The facility will only have one paid employee, the facility director. All other positions will be volunteer. You can find information about volunteering on their website. The board of directors along with the group’s advisors and steering committee are currently searching for director candidates, with a decision to be announced closer towards the official opening of the building.
“Even if you’re not sure when you’ll be able to volunteer, go ahead and sign up,” Berl said in her speech.
“If all you can do is bake biscuits, when our kitchens are open, we’ll need you,” Cox expounded during the interview.
The building, located at 1614 Second Ave. S.E. was donated by a member of the community and the building itself has been funded largely through donations, according to Cox.
