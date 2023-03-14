MOULTRIE, Ga. — Calling Crossroads for Her "truly a house of miracles," Director Darlene Cox helped cut the ribbon on the ministry Tuesday.
Crossroads For Her Ministry’s vision is to provide a safe facility for women to transition out of the hardships of life into a successful and productive lifestyle that will provide for independent living.
The facility will house 12 women plus a resident manager, Cox said in an earlier interview. She said the first applications have been accepted and organizers hope to have residents in the house this month.
Located at 1614 Second Ave. S.E., Crossroads for Her will hold an open house 2-4 p.m. Sunday for community members to learn more about the ministry.
You can contact Crossroads For Her Ministry for more information, to volunteer, and to donate by visiting their website crossroads4her.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.