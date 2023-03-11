MOULTRIE, Ga. — A ministry that has been in the works since late 2020 is about to open its doors.
Crossroads for Her, 1614 Second Ave. S.E., will hold a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Tuesday to mark the center's opening, and it will welcome the community at an open house 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 19.
Crossroads for Her will be a temporary home for homeless women, especially those coming out of jail or substance abuse programs. It's been described as a new start for those women, and it includes a Christ-based program to help them move forward into a different kind of life.
"We are a house that's a ministry," Darlene Cox said. "We are the road to the Cross."
Cox is co-chair of the coordinating committee, along with Linda Berl, and she is the interim executive director.
Cox has long been active in local homeless ministry. Berl was participating in a jail ministry when she realized the need for a place that women coming out of jail could go. Cox said Crossroads for Her is the result of the homeless ministry and the jail ministry coming together.
The program is adapted from Crossroads Gospel Rescue Mission, a local organization that focuses on men at the lowest point in their lives — most of them are coming out of incarceration and most of them are dealing with substance abuse. While Crossroads Mission has been a part of the Moultrie community for 50 years, it re-invented itself in 2018 to focus on that group of people.
While the leaders of Crossroads Mission have no official role in Crossroads for Her, the organizers of the new ministry have worked closely with the men's ministry as they planned how they would help women in similar circumstances. Some of the men currently at Crossroads Mission helped get the Crossroads for Her house ready for this week's celebrations.
Crossroads for Her's six-bedroom house will hold 12 women. Applications are being accepted and some clients have already been chosen, although none have moved in yet.
Heather Key, a case manager at the Colquitt County Accountability Court, helps screen applicants, Cox said. That's followed by an interview that explains what Crossroads for Her offers and what is expected of a resident. The goal is to find women who are a good fit for the program and for whom the program is a good fit too, she said.
"We are not the police," she said. "We don't lock them up. But we do ask them to commit to three months to a year."
A personal plan will be created for each resident, she said, and volunteers will work the plan to meet a variety of needs that the resident may have.
For example, local educators Pamela Heidelberg, Dana Lewis and Dr. Bettina Moore will work with residents to meet educational needs. Some may need to get a GED. Others may be ready for workforce training or online college classes. On the other end of the spectrum, some may require remedial education. Each woman will be different, her needs will be different and how the ministry will work to meet those needs may differ from person to person too.
Other volunteers — women from many local churches — will serve as spiritual mentors. Chrissie Forehand, a minister at Heritage Church, will lead daily devotionals. Berl said the women do not have to be Christians to come to Crossroads for Her and benefit from its services, but the program is based on Christian beliefs and biblical values.
The ministry's volunteer list is about 100 names long, she said. Many people from many backgrounds want to help. Cox and Berl said they've never been through what the residents have experienced — they can love them but they can't always relate — but some of the other volunteers can. As one volunteer told Cox, "I was that girl."
Cox and Berl emphasized that Crossroads for Her is not equipped to address substance abuse detoxification. A resident must be sober 30 days before they can be accepted, Cox said.
Berl is training in recovery counseling through the Celebrate Recovery program at Temple Baptist Church, which helps people with substance abuse issues as they try to stay sober. When her training is finished, she'll lead a similar program at Crossroads for Her. Berl said the program won't be part of Celebrate Recovery, but it will be based on similar principles.
Both Cox and Berl said they're amazed at what God and the community have done with the ministry.
The house, its furniture and appliances, and a van to transport the residents are all paid for. Some were donated outright. Some work was done at reduced rates. Donated money was always sufficient to pay for what needed to be paid for.
"That's who our community is," Cox said. "That's who God is."
Cox said that while they're enormously grateful for what the community has done to get Crossroads for Her started, the effort will require continued support to fund its operations — but she's confident God will make a way.
"He didn't do all this not to finish it up," she said.
For more information about Crossroads for Her, call Cox at (229) 850-0413 or Berl at (229) 850-0046; email crossroads4her@gmail.com; or visit the website at www.crossroads4her.com.
