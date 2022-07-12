MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moments of trial always come. But what do you do when you’ve lost all hope and the support in your life has all but abandoned you? For many people over the past five decades, Crossroads Gospel Rescue Mission has been their answer.
A temporary mission center for men seeking to rebuild their lives, Crossroads was founded by four men hoping to transform the lives of men in Colquitt County who have made damaging decisions, according to its current president, Dr. Randy Benner.
“As we are half-way through 2022, Crossroads continues to celebrate its 50th year of ministry,” Benner said. “Crossroads has found a way to survive while other shelters have come and gone. While most rescue missions face a predictable decline, Crossroads has seen an unparalleled level of influence, especially in the past five years.”
The mission traces its history to approximately 1969, when Joe Wheeler, Warren Pitts, Cecil Key and Harold Murphy met at the old Calvary Baptist Church to pray about starting a mission to provide housing, meals, assistance in finding jobs and the ability to live and restart lives in a Christian environment. Initially the men were given space above Causey Shoe Store on the Square. The first director was the Rev. Walter Moore.
The mission was chartered in 1972. It moved from above the shoe store in 1977 and began operating out of a doctor’s residence on West Central Avenue. It moved to its current location on Fifth Street Northeast in 1978.
Bo Pate became the director in 1977 and served until his death in 1981. He was replaced by Shirley Kinnett, who held the position until 2008. During her tenure, the mission opened a thrift store to help fund its charitable work.
Three directors served Crossroads in the decade after Kinnett: Robin Poole (2008-13), Michael Houman (2013-16) and Dr. Shirley Chandler (2016-18).
A significant transformation began with the appointment of Benner in 2018.
Benner said the organization had moved from its original mission to help men. It welcomed men and women. It served as a place to sleep and to eat and to help get a job, but it wasn’t changing lives. Police were routinely called to the shelter due to drugs or disorderly clients.
The thrift store struggled for years as other consignment stores opened to compete with it. Benner said the group’s focus had turned to supporting the thrift store rather than using the store to support the mission.
“If you’re doing the same thing over and over again and it’s not working, why are we expecting anything different to ever happen?” Benner asked. “We wanted a place where men could be held accountable both for their past and present. We know that life change doesn’t happen without being surrounded by other people. We didn’t want just another place that would offer guys shelter and food. We wanted to offer them ourselves.”
When Benner became both president and acting director, he assembled a new board of directors with 11 different churches represented. With the support of that board, Crossroads closed its thrift store and turned to financial support from churches to fund its program. The mission returned to its original vision of being an all-men’s transitional housing facility.
The mission changed the way they approached the men’s needs as well.
“One-on-one makes the difference,” Benner said. “You have to give of yourself. You have to be willing to walk with them.”
Each resident is now assigned his own personal life coach from the community, Benner said. They report to the life coach weekly. Over the past five years, 27 men have served as Crossroads life coaches, he said.
Residents attest to the difference.
“Before coming to Crossroads I was a homeless drug addict trying to find my way to recovery with nowhere to go and no one to turn to for help and support,” said Jimmy C., a current Crossroads resident. “Here [I’ve] found more than just a place to stay. [I’ve] found all the help [I’ve] needed to … stay sober … because of this family I can depend on.”
David C., a resident who suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in November 2021, added, “Crossroads saved my life. Not only did [they] help me maintain and keep my sobriety, but they helped me rebuild my life in Christ.”
Benner said one particularly impressive part of the program is the former residents who now serve as counselors. The men there speak of their involvement in Crossroads as a brotherhood they will always take part in even after they leave, he said.
“It’s exciting to see God working daily in the lives of these men,” said Associate Director Sean Casteel.
When asked what people could do to support Crossroads’ mission, Casteel said there “still is so much need. People can pray for us. But we also want them to get involved. We want to offer these guys ourselves, so whether that is through becoming a life coach or even giving financially, it makes a bigger impact than they realize.”
He said people can donate at www.crossroadsmoultrie.com/give, or call the mission at (229) 985-7194 to begin the process of becoming a life coach.
The success Crossroads Gospel Rescue Mission has had over the last few years has attracted an emulator: Crossroads for Her Ministry is a women’s ministry that’s basing itself on the men’s ministry that Crossroads has practiced since 2018.
Crossroads for Her began last year as a division of Crossroads but quickly found it needed to be its own organization and has since then received its own nonprofit status, Benner said.
Crossroads for Her broke ground May 17 on a building that will house 12 women. Crossroads for Her President Darlene Cox said at the groundbreaking ceremony that directors hope it will be open to clients in early 2023.
“We looked at the Crossroads for Him as a foundation on what we hope to accomplish with this new ministry,” Cox said.
The Crossroads Gospel Rescue Mission has its own plans for the future too, Benner said.
“In the upcoming year, the Board of Directors hope to start a new chapter in the life of the ministry by building affordable housing for the graduates of the program,” he said.
Two three-bedroom houses will be built adjacent to the Crossroads campus, he said. They will provide affordable housing for six graduates as they continue to get their feet on the ground and move forward with their lives.
“This is just the next step in assisting our men to be successful independent members of the community,” Benner said.
If the first two houses do well, he said the directors hope to acquire more land in the area and add more.
“[We hope to] improve the neighborhood at the same time we’re building affordable housing for our men,” he said.
