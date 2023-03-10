The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced Crystal Pharmacy as the March 2023 Business of the Month. Located at 705 S. Main St., Crystal Pharmacy has been serving the communities of Colquitt County since Dec. 15, 1923. Their pharmacists have over 20 years of experience providing prescription medications and over-the-counter products to meet the needs of their customers. Crystal Pharmacy also offers delivery service, flu shots and immunizations. Their business hours are Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. For more information, call 229-985-4137 or visit their website www.crystalpharmacy.net. Scotty Jarvis, owner, is pictured along with staff of Crystal Pharmacy.