MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office is working to provide an additional resource to local residents with troubled youth.
The agency announced the start of its Youth Intervention Program on its Facebook early Thursday morning. The program is to be under the supervision of Cpl. Caitlyn Blakely and is intended for children ages 10 to 17.
The Observer spoke with Blakely, who is also a school resource officer within the local school district, about the inspiration for the program’s inception.
“A lot of parents come seeking help on what they can do or who they can reach out to [for] help because their child is doing whatever at home [or] they’re having issues with vaping. They just want additional help that the schools can’t offer, so they reach out to the sheriff’s office or talk to an SRO [school resource officer] at the school. That just pushed me to go ahead and [say let’s] do something for the kids that way parents can have someplace to turn to if they need help,” she said via phone Thursday evening.
She explained a few of the qualities that children may exhibit who would benefit from the program include talking back, disorderly conduct, vaping, alcohol or drug use, suspected gang affiliation and unruliness like purposely not attending school.
“This is to be an eye-opener [for them that] what you do also causes consequences,” Blakely said.
The CCSO has planned for the program to be held for one Saturday each month from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., but if there is a large signee list then the program dates may vary and continue for as long as necessary.
The attendees will learn the “ins and outs” of law enforcement. They will hear from people involved with the Drug Court and from people who were previously in jail and are now improving their life.
To any youth who might be entered into the program, Blakely said, “It’s the opposite of what they’re thinking. We’re here to actually help. We’re trying to keep the kids out of the streets, in school and actually leaving Moultrie in a positive way and not a negative way.”
Parents were urged to not be afraid to ask for help.
“It takes a village. Sometimes parents need additional help and that’s what we’re here for,” Blakely said.
Any parents or guardians interested in enrolling their child must complete a packet that's available at the CCSO. The sheriff's office will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Friday, starting Monday, June 5.
For more information, contact Cpl. Caitlyn Blakely at 229-456-1985 or 229-616-7430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.