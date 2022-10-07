MOULTRIE, Ga. – Drivers should steer clear of road shoulders as a cycling club forms in Colquitt County.
Georgia State Patrol Trooper Damien Serrata and Jody Burgess, the organizers of the Colquitt County Cycling Club, wanted to raise awareness about the club and vehicle safety.
The club, also known as C4, was formed approximately three weeks ago and can be found on Strava, a health and fitness app. In the app, members can track their rides individually and sign up for bi-weekly club rides or upcoming bike races.
There are currently 17 cyclists listed as members, and they are still welcoming more members of all skill levels.
“We usually cycle every other weekend that is posted on that Strava app, which the club is found on, and that's where people can find and connect with others. The numbers are growing substantially just within the few weeks that we've had this club here,” Serrata explained.
But there is an important factor to address with the growing group and that is vehicle safety.
“Georgia drivers are supposed to give cyclists three feet of clearance,” Serrata said in a phone interview Thursday.
C4 will be riding in various areas around Colquitt County including the bike trail, but not until the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreations renovations are complete.
“We've also been in contact with local officials about the status of the trail repair and want to stay involved with the repairs of it, coming up. We're trying to encourage the use of the trail as well as [wherever] community riders want to go beyond that. [We want them] to get out and ride on the back roads and country roads,” he said.
Occasionally, cyclists will travel on main roads like McQueen Road or Tallokas Road.
“Bicyclists are legally entitled to use every road in Georgia except the interstate and inter-state-like highways (limited access highways). The law allows bicyclists use of the full lane. They are not required to be in a bike lane even when one is present. Although their slower pace may slow motorists occasionally, it is important for drivers to respect the bicyclist’s right to be there,” according to the 2021-2022 Georgia Department of Drivers Services drivers manual.
Cyclists often receive harassment on the road. It’s important for drivers to practice patience and etiquette on the road. This includes refraining from honking as well as reducing your speed and being extra cautious.
Drivers should yield the right of way to the bicyclist in the same way that you would yield to another motorist on the road. If possible, make eye contact with the bicyclist, especially at intersections.
If you are interested in learning more about the Colquitt County Cycling Club (C4) then please download the Strava app or email colquittcountycyclingclub@gmail.com.
