MOULTRIE, Ga. — Tickets for The Daddy-Daughter Maskerade Dance are now on sale.
The Daddy-Daughter Maskerade Dance, sponsored by the Serenity House, will be held June 5. This announcement comes after the dance was postponed in February due to COVID, Serenity House Director Haley Clark said Friday. Organizers had to wait until an indoor facility big enough for social distancing was available.
This year’s event will feature a Grand March, which will begin an hour before the dance.
“We are allowing the families of the dads and daughters to watch them go into the building and take photos,” said Clark.
Tickets are $35 for one dad and daughter. Any additional daughters are $10 and Grand March tickets will be $5. The dance is a fundraiser designed to aid the Serenity House to provide their services for victims of domestic violence.
“The money allows us to help those who have been affected by domestic violence in a variety of ways such as relocation costs or healthcare items,” Clark stated.
The dance will be held at Southern Regional Technical College from 6 to 8 p.m. Punch and light refreshments will be provided. Tickets can be purchased the night of the event and early tickets can be purchased at Georgia’s Own Credit Bureau.
