MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Dalton’s Downtown located at 1 North Main, Suite 103, in downtown Moultrie, Georgia.
Dalton’s Downtown is owned by Kelly and Amy Dalton and is a restaurant that offers American style food including chicken, steak, and seafood.
Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can reach Dalton’s Downtown by calling 229-616-8936 or visit their Facebook page listed as Dalton’s Downtown.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Kelly and Amy Dalton, Dalton’s Downtown employees, family, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
