MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Dalton’s Express located at 1885 Tallokas Road in Moultrie, Georgia.
Dalton’s Express is a miniature version of the original Dalton’s located at 715 Rowland Drive. The restaurant is owned by Kelly and Amy Dalton.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner. On Saturday they are open for breakfast only from 7 a.m. until noon.
You can reach them by calling 229-985-9191.
Shown cutting the ribbon are owners Kelly and Amy Dalton, family, community friends and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
