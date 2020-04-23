MOULTRIE, Ga. — Multiple reports indicate a tornado crossed Colquitt County between 12:20 and 1 p.m.
Damage has been reported from Hamilton Elementary School in western Colquitt County to Buck Creek Church Road near the Cook County line.
The National Weather Service’s Tallahassee office is compiling damage reports related to the storm on its website at weather.gov/tae. As of about 2:45 p.m., that included six incidents in Colquitt County:
• Tornado reported near Hamilton Elementary School, cross Hwy. 111, at 12:24 p.m.
• Trees and power lines down Hwy. 319 near Twin Lakes. 12:32 p.m.
• Several houses destroyed at McMullen Road and Stripling Road. Possible tornado. 12:34 p.m.
• Spotter reported a tornado near Spence Field, 12:39 p.m.
• Tornado reported near Buck Creek Church Road, 12:44 p.m.
• Several structures received major damage on Buck Creek Church Road. Possible tornado. 12:44 p.m.
In addition, emergency services have responded to damage reports throughout the county that are not yet included on the NWS report, including in the Riverwood neighborhood off Tallokas Road, where residents reported major damage to several structures, and at Colquitt Regional Medical Center, where a hospital spokeswoman reported some downed light poles and signs.
Colquitt EMC reported 13,715 customers without power, while Georgia Power reported four in Colquitt County. Moultrie city utilities said they’re still assessing the damage and will know more later.
A tornado watch remains in effect until 5 p.m.
