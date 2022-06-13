MOULTRIE, Ga. — The National Weather Service warned Monday morning of extraordinary heat throughout the region this week.
“A prolonged period of unseasonably hot and humid weather is in store for the tri-state region beginning Tuesday,” the NWS email said, “and heat indices are expected to increase each afternoon through the week. The combination of high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s and dew points in the 70s will result in Apparent Temperatures/Heat Index values between 100 and 110 degrees into next weekend. A Heat Advisory may eventually be needed.
“Regardless of heat index values reaching advisory criteria (defined as 108-112 degrees, inclusive), the prolonged period of unseasonably hot and humid weather will be dangerous to vulnerable populations and those not acclimated to the early season heat,” the NWS said.
The weather service predicts a high in Moultrie of 94 degrees today, Tuesday and Wednesday, of 95 on Thursday and of 96 on Friday. It predicts a heat index as high as 100 today, 101 Tuesday and 104 Wednesday but did not predict what it would be later in the week.
Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, the NWS said.
The NWS encourages people to drink plenty of water; take frequent rest breaks in shade or air conditioning; wear lightweight, light-colored, loose clothing; bring pets indoors or provide them with shade and plenty of water; and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.
It is urgent that people don’t leave pets or children in a vehicle. You should also check on elderly people, who are more likely to suffer health issues from the high heat.
