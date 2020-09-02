MOULTRIE, Ga. — More than a dozen people gathered Wednesday morning on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square to commemorate the anniversary of the end of World War II.
Japan signed the documents making its surrender official on Sept. 2, 1945, although the surrender had been announced about three weeks earlier.
Members of the John Benning Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution led the ceremony, which included placing flags and flowers for family members who'd fought in the war. It ended with the ringing of bells to celebrate freedom and liberty.
Learn more about Japan's surrender here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.