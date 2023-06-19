MOULTRIE — The John Benning Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated Flag Day June 14 with awards celebrating local flag displays and with a presentation about Betsy Ross.
DAR members portrayed Betsy Ross and her sewing circle at the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex in honor of Flag Day. Portraying the seamstresses were Gail Thompson as Betsy Ross, Charlotte Dempsey, Nancy Coleman, Suzanne Leimer and Jean Gay. Thomas Coleman portrayed Robert Morris, a companion to Gen. George Washington who financed much of the American Revolution.
Ross was an upholsterer who was credited by her relatives with making the first official U.S. flag, according to Wikipedia. "Though most historians dismiss the story, Ross family tradition holds that General George Washington, commander-in-chief of the Continental Army and two members of a congressional committee — Robert Morris and George Ross — visited Mrs. Ross in 1776. Mrs. Ross convinced George Washington to change the shape of the stars in a sketch of a flag he showed her from six-pointed to five-pointed by demonstrating that it was easier and speedier to cut the latter," the website said.
Also as part of the celebrations, Linda Jackson, chair of the chapter's Flag of the United States Committee, presented a flag appreciation certificate to Hayden Gliemmo, business manager of Lasseter Motors in Moultrie, in honor of the 30-foot by 60-foot flag the business displays each day, and to Alisha Story for her creative presentation of stars and stripes using large round hay bales in addition to several other patriotic displays at her home on Georgia Highway 133 South.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.