MOULTRIE, Ga. — On May 13, John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution announced its scholarship and award winners at a luncheon held at the Sunset Country Club. Annually, the chapter recognizes three graduating seniors, presenting each with a scholarship, a certificate of recognition, and a medal.
Recipient of the DAR Outstanding American History Scholarship was Chloe Howell, who has excelled in American history by maintaining the highest average in American history classes. She was a member of Colquitt County High School golf team and plans to continue her education and golf career at Georgia Military College in the fall. She is the daughter of Miranda and Rod Howell.
Jordyn Edwards was the recipient of the DAR Good Citizen Award, which is presented to a student who has demonstrated qualities of dependability, leadership, and patriotism to an outstanding degree. He is a 2021 Honor Graduate of CCHS, has been a member of CCHS wrestling team for three years, served two years on the JROTC Rifle Team and two years on the Cyber Patriot Team. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps in June of 2020 and leaves for the Marines June 14th, 2021. He will be pursuing a career in culinary arts through the Marine Corps.He is the son of Valerie Turpin and Robert Oliver.
Recipient of the outstanding JROTC Award is Taylor Azar. This scholarship is based on the recipient’s academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership, and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of the Reserve Officers Training Corps. In addition to JROTC, he played in the CCHS marching band, serving as stand conductor. He is also joining the US Marine Corps in June, 2021. He was accompanied by his mother Tina Azar.
DAR also recognizes a Williams Middle School student with the Youth Citizenship Award Certificate and a lapel tac. Anabelle Brooks was selected by the school’s faculty to receive this award because she demonstrates the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism. Her activities include youth group at Norman Park First Baptist Church, Academic Honor Roll of Excellence throughout her school career, a Moss Farms Diver since age 5, winning many medals as well as being a member of Junior Olympics National Diving Team in 2019, and member of the middle school competition cheer team. She is the daughter of Stephanie and Lee Brooks.
At the luncheon, Regent Jean Gay displayed the chapter’s numerous awards and recognitions received at the Georgia State Society DAR State Conference in March. Among those awards were Best in State 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage Commemorative Report; Outstanding Commemorative Events Report 2nd Place; Wreaths Across America, 1st Place Most Wreaths sponsored in State; and DAR Service for Veterans Outstanding Chapter Report-Small Chapter, 1st Place.
