MOULTRIE, Ga. – The John Benning chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held a brief ceremony Wednesday afternoon dedicating five commercial historic district signs to the City of Moultrie.
The five signs were placed throughout the city including North Main Street, South Main Street, East Central Avenue, West Central Avenue and First Street Southeast. The signs mark the main entrances into Moultrie’s commercial historic district. The dedication was held at the South Main Street sign.
“It is John Benning Chapter's belief that it is important to recognize and preserve the history of our city, especially during these years leading to the country's birthday. We are here today to dedicate signs that have been erected to mark the Moultrie Commercial Historic District,” Jean Gay, the DAR First Vice Regent and a co-chair for the Historic Preservation Committee, said opening the ceremony.
The sign installation project was spearheaded by the Daughters of the American Revolution, according to Amy Johnson, the Downtown Economic Development and Public Relations director.
The project was led by Nancy Coleman, DAR regent, Jenni Carter, a co-chair for the Historic Preservation Committee, and Paula Neely, a separate DAR committee member.
City of Moultrie Mayor Bill McIntosh thanked the DAR chapter for the work it has done to help preserve the historic district with this project and several others over the years.
The City of Moultrie granted permission for the installations and purchased the signs' posts. The city also funded the signs' powder coating. The Georgia Department of Transportation installed the signs and Red Clay Graphics made the designs.
Gay thanked McIntosh, the city council and the city officials for their contribution to the project before adjourning the ceremony.
The John Benning Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has several events planned to celebrate the founding of the United States of America and promote NSDAR's America 250 program.
For additional information about DAR and its programs, contact the local chapter at moultriedar@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.