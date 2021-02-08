MOULTRIE, Ga. — To celebrate Georgia’s proud and rich heritage, John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is making plans for the chapter’s annual celebration of Georgia Day.
Moultrie Mayor William McIntosh and Colquitt County Commission Chairman Denver Braswell recently signed a Georgia Day Proclamation setting aside February 12, 2021 as Georgia Day in Moultrie and Colquitt County.
Georgia Day is an annual commemoration of the founding of the Georgia colony on FEb. 12, 1733, by General James Edward Oglethorpe. He received a Royal Charter for establishing a colony in honor of King George II, and led 116 people from England on the HMS Anne and landed near present-day Savannah on this date.
George Walton, Button Gwinnett, and Lyman Hall each signed the Declaration of Independence on behalf of Georgia, which later became the fourth state to ratify the Constitution of the United States on January 2, 1789.
Since its founding 287 years ago, Georgia’s population has grown to more than 10.3 million people and now stands as a commercial, financial, and cultural center for the Southeast and the nation.
“From the Creek Indians and early colonists, to Juliette Gordon Low, Jackie Robinson, and Martin Luther King Jr., Georgia has been home to many influential leaders who have had monumental impacts on the world for the better,” the DAR chapter said in a press release. “Georgia’s storied past provides a strong foundation for a bright future and lends itself to valuable lessons. On Georgia Day, we remember the initial motto of our state as set forth by Oglethorpe, to serve and sacrifice ‘Not for ourselves but others.’”
