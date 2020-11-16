MOULTRIE, Ga. — As part of Veterans Day activities, the John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a Quilts of Valor presentation on Oct. 29 at Moultrie First Baptist Church.
A Quilt of Valor is a single lifetime award to active military or veterans. The foundation’s mission is “to cover those service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.” Quilts of Valor say thank you to veterans for their service, sacrifice, and valor in serving the nation.
Recipients of the quilts were Earl Cone, who served in the Persian Gulf War; Jerry Cooper, who served in the Vietnam War; Floyd W. Crosby Jr., who served in the Vietnam War; Larry Howard, who serviced in the Vietnam War; Dennis O. Irby, who served in the Gulf War; Hugh Matthews, whose service was in the Vietnam War; Perry Tillman, who served during Desert Storm, Kenya, Bosnia, Korea, Bosnia, and others; Anthony Wright, who served in the First Gulf War.
Unable to attend was Alan Mathis, who received his quilt at the Veterans Day event held Nov. 11 at the courthouse amphitheater. Mathis flew missions during the Bosnian War.
The event was coordinated by members of the DAR Veterans Committee assisted by the Pavo Quilters Guild. Members of the quilting guild who participated were Suzanne Leimer, who is also a DAR member, Pat Hall, Brenda Motley, Carol Palmer, Elaine Tyler, and Susan Reagin.
John Benning Chapter DAR is a commemorative partner with the Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration. As a part of the Quilts of Valor ceremony, Nancy Coleman, Georgia State Society NSDAR Veterans Committee chair, presented lapel pins to Jerry Cooper, Hugh Matthews, Dennis Irby, Larry Howard and Floyd Crosby, Jr. thanking them for their service in the Vietnam War.
DAR invites members of the community who know of active military or veterans who have been touched by war and have not received a Quilt of Valor to please notify moultriedar@gmail.com.
