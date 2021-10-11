MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Saturday, Oct. 9, John Benning Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution rededicated the Thigpen Trail Monument originally placed and dedicated by the chapter in 1932.
The Trail was blazed by Native Americans in the 1600s and was mapped by James Thigpen in the early 1700s.
Extending from the Carolinas to St. Marks, Florida, it was used to keep the Spanish from moving northward from Florida. It was used during the American Revolution to keep the region secure from the British. Speakers told of the 300-year history of the Trail, Colquitt County’s only real link to the Revolution.
The pink granite marker stands beside the intersection of Georgia Highway 37 West and Thigpen Trail, at the edge of a cotton field owned by Denny and Clay Sellers. John Benning Chapter Regent Jean Gay thanked the Sellers family for acting as guardians of the monument for decades, keeping the surrounding grounds mowed and manicured.
"In honor of America’s Semi-quincentennial in 2026, when we celebrate our country’s 250th birthday, the John Benning Chapter DAR showcases the historic Thigpen Trail Monument through rededication," Gay said. "We do this in support of NSDAR’s America 250! Committee, and in commitment to the preservation of America’s story and historic legacy. It is our hope that for a thousand years to come, a grateful nation will continue to rehearse the glorious story of the American Revolution."
