MOULTRIE, Ga. — For the second year in a row, the John Benning Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will celebrate the birthday of Moultrie’s namesake.
In conjunction with the DAR’s preparation for America’s semi-quincentennial in 2026, the John Benning Chapter will mark the birthday of Gen. William Moultrie from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 12.
Originally named Ochlockoney, in 1859, when it was incorporated by the Georgia General Assembly, the city was renamed in tribute to General Moultrie, a hero of the American Revolutionary War, the DAR said in a press release about the celebration.
The event will take place during the city’s Second Saturday activities downtown. A highlight will be the cutting of the general’s birthday cake by Moultrie Mayor,William M. McIntosh and his wife, Katrina. DAR will be serving cake to the public at 11 a.m. Look for DAR’s two red tents near the Liberty Bell replica on the east side of the square. In event of rain, cake will be served inside the Moultrie Welcome Center located on the north side of the courthouse square (former ABAC on the Square), the DAR said.
Another highlight of the event will be a life-sized cut-out of General Moultrie, with a photo opportunity for individual photos with it. Photos may also be made with members of the DAR in colonial attire.
Stop by to learn more about DAR’s volunteer service organization. For those interested, there will be limited ancestor look-up from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., including a Patriot Board where if you know the name of your Revolutionary ancestor, you can check to see if the board lists your ancestor. As a history lesson for children, there will be crayons and coloring pages of General Moultrie, the Colquitt County Courthouse, and other patriotic images.
John Benning Chapter NSDAR will be selling wreaths for Wreaths Across America ($15) at a table under DAR’s tents. The fresh balsam wreaths may be picked up at a ceremony to be held at Cobb-Suncrest Garden of Valor at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, or donated at the time of purchase for DAR to place on veterans’ graves. No wreaths will be sold at the cemetery.
William Moultrie was born in Charleston, South Carolina, where he was educated as a planter and served as a leader with the local militia. In 1776 the British mounted an attack on Charleston, the fourth largest port in the colonies. Moultrie defended a small fort constructed of sand and palmetto logs on Sullivan’s Island at the entrance to Charleston Harbor. Though General Charles Lee recommended abandoning the fort, Moultrie decided to stay and stand his ground. Outnumbered 2,200 British troops to 435 soldiers within the fort, Moultrie successfully prevented land and sea invasions of Charleston.
After the battle, the Continental Congress responded by promoting Moultrie to the rank of brigadier general, and his regiment was taken into the Continental Army. In 1785 the state legislature elected him governor of South Carolina, and again in 1792-1794. He also served as a member of the South Carolina convention to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.