MOULTRIE, Ga. — In 1776 our nation declared its independence and became the United States of America. The group of patriots who pursued this dream pledged their fortunes and their very lives so that all men might have freedom of religion, freedom of speech, and the right to be and remain free.
In celebration of the patriots’ vision and to honor our past and present military heroes, John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting an Independence Day event on July 1 at the amphitheater on the courthouse square at 9:30 a.m. This event will also be celebrating the kick-off of the United States semi-quincentennial honoring the 250th birthday of our nation in 2026.
Jean Gay, regent for the John Benning Chapter DAR, will present a Community Service Award to the Moultrie Service League and dedicate the newly developed Path of Valor section in the brickwork directly in front of the Eternal Flame at the War Memorial. The Path of Valor has been established for those who wish to pay tribute to men and women serving or who have served in any branch of United States armed services during times of war and peace.
Dr. David Benton, pastor of Doerun First Baptist Church, will deliver a prayer for the nation. The Posting of the Colors will be presented by Joel Early Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard in Continental attire. Leading the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag will be Matt Mathews, senior vice president, Florida State Society Sons of the American Revolution also in Continental attire. Others on the program will be Lt. Col. Paul Nagy giving a veterans’ response; Lee Hill, minister of music, Moultrie First Baptist Church singing the national anthem; Lt. Col. Jason Perdew, senior instructor of Colquitt County High School JROTC leading the audience in the American’s Creed; and Nancy Coleman, John Benning Chapter DAR first vice-regent and GSSDAR Service for Veterans chair, recognizing veterans and active military in our community and presenting the Distinguished Citizen medal.
The DAR encouraged everyone, especially those who have relatives and friends serving in the armed forces, to attend this program.
