DAR members pictured participating in delivery of fruit bowls and freshly baked cakes and cookies were, from left, Mary Vines, Mickie Hancock, Jenni Carter, Beth Rogers, Jean Gay, and Faye Brock; participating but unavailable for the photo were Mary Lynn Chitty, Katrina McIntosh and Susan Turner. The firefighters greatly appreciated John Benning Chapter’s recognition of their service and sacrifice — and also the goodies, the DAR said.