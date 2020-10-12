MOULTRIE, Ga. — To celebrate DAR National Day of Service, on Monday, Oct. 12, the John Benning Chapter DAR in Moultrie expressed appreciation to the City of Moultrie firefighters for their service and sacrifice.
DAR members pictured participating in delivery of fruit bowls and freshly baked cakes and cookies were, from left, Mary Vines, Mickie Hancock, Jenni Carter, Beth Rogers, Jean Gay, and Faye Brock; participating but unavailable for the photo were Mary Lynn Chitty, Katrina McIntosh and Susan Turner. The firefighters greatly appreciated John Benning Chapter’s recognition of their service and sacrifice — and also the goodies, the DAR said.
The DAR members said they plan to continue their service to the community by donating to Hope House on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, members will be landscaping with pine straw at the Colquitt County Arts Center, which will be the venue for the John Benning Chapter's 110th Birthday Celebration luncheon on Nov. 10.
