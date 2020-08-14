MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Aug. 14, the John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution installed a new popup exhibition from the National Archives, “Rightfully Hers,” in the front entrance to the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
“Rightfully Hers” contains simple messages exploring the history of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, women’s voting rights before and after the 19th, and its impact today, according to a press release from the DAR chapter.
“Despite decades of marches, petitions, and public debate to enshrine a woman’s right to vote in the Constitution, the 19th Amendment – while an enormous milestone – did not grant voting rights for all,” the press release said. “The challenges of its passage reverberate to the ongoing fight for gender equity today.”
This exhibit runs through Tuesday, Oct. 20.
“Rightfully Hers” co-curator Jennifer N. Johnson stated, "The ratification of the 19th Amendment was a landmark moment in American history that dramatically changed the electorate, and although it enshrined in the U.S. Constitution fuller citizenship for women many remained unable to vote.”
During early voting on Oct. 19, DAR members dressed as suffragists will be available to hand out US Flag brochures and Secure the Vote GA brochures.
John Benning Chapter Regent Jean Gay asked the Colquitt County Commission for permission to put up the display at the Aug. 4 commission meeting.
During her presentation she noted, “When they got that right to vote, my mother was 1 year old, and I was born 20 years later, so we haven’t had that right very long.”
“Rightfully Hers” is organized by the National Archives and Records Administration. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the National Archives has launched a nationwide initiative and major exhibition that explores the generations-long fight for universal women’s suffrage. The exhibition is presented in part by the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission and the National Archives Foundation through the generous support of Unilever, Pivotal Ventures, Carl M. Freeman Foundation in honor of Virginia Allen Freeman, AARP, and Denise Gwyn Ferguson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.