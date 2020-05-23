MOULTRIE, Ga. — John Benning Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution donated a set of military service flags to the county to be flown at the Eternal Flame War Memorial at the Courthouse Square.
The flags representing each of the five branches of service as well as the MIA flag will be flown during patriotic holidays such as Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day.
“Promoting patriotism and serving veterans are two of the main objectives of DAR,” said John Benning Regent Nancy Coleman. “Our chapter wanted to honor our living veterans and pay tribute to the fallen.”
Coleman, right, presented the flags to County Administrator Chas Cannon, left.
