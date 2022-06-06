MOULTRIE, Ga. — Have you ever wondered why U.S. flags are folded in triangle rather than a rectangle? Do you know why U.S. flags are retired by fire? These questions will be answered when John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution conducts a flag folding demonstration and flag retirement ceremony honoring the Flag of the United States on Flag Day, June 14. The event will take place at 10 a.m. at Main Street Park.
The Grady County Veterans Honor Guard will demonstrate the proper way to fold a flag explaining what each fold means. Following, DAR members will ceremonially retire several flags while honoring their Revolutionary War ancestors. The public will be invited to remember their veteran ancestors who have served the U. S. military.
“Patriotism is one of the primary missions of DAR,” said John Benning Chapter Regent Nancy Coleman. “We want to make sure the next generation knows what the flag means to our country and our citizens, why the flag is folded as it is, and how to honor and respect it. We encourage parents to bring children and youth to attend the event.”
According to Jesse Hobby, commander of the of Veterans Honor Guard, “It is our responsibility to pass the torch of patriotism to the children and youth. Our group has two main functions: to honor veterans during their last rites and teach children about love of country.”
Coleman says the ceremony will be brief, but you may want to bring a folding chair or prepare to sit on the grass.
If you have a tattered flag that needs to be retired, it can be left in the drop box at the VFW Post 4830, 1114 Fifth Ave. S.E., which is collaborating with DAR for this event. Or contact John Benning DAR at MoultrieDAR@gmail.com to arrange pick up.
