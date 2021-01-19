MOULTRIE, Ga. — Foster kids are often asked to transport their belongings from place to place in a trash bag. The John Benning Chapter DAR members decided to help a little bit with the self-esteem of these young people by donating luggage from their attic or storage to share with foster children.
Diana Zapote, a volunteer with The Forgotten Initiative, an organization helping support the foster care community, collected the luggage from DAR members. The bags will be distributed to foster children through the Department of Family and Children Services.
Other support provided by the Forgotten Initiative in our community includes furnishing needed items and support for foster parents as well as supporting foster children, organizing respite events, giving adoption celebration baskets, and much more.
DAR members posed with Zapote for a photo: from left are Jackie Marshall, Suzanne Leimer, Roberta Moak, Faye Brock, Jean Gay, Zapote, Beth Rogers, Donna Blalock, Florence Harrell and Jenni Carter. Not pictured are Nancy Coleman and Paula Neely.
