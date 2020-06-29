MOULTRIE, Ga. — Melanie Limbach, owner/innkeeper of the Barber-Tucker House, a Moultrie bed and breakfast, has been recognized by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution for her outstanding display of the Flag of the United States in the community.
Presenting the award for the local John Benning Chapter DAR are Regent Jean Gay, left, and the chapter’s US Flag chairman, Beth Rogers, center, with Limbach receiving it at right.
This presentation is one of several activities being hosted by the John Benning Chapter DAR in observance of Independence Day. Other DAR activities include a community-wide patriotic photo contest for individuals as well as a patriotic window/display contest for local merchants.
Register for the display contest at moultriedar@gmail.com by July 3 and post photos on John Benning Chapter DAR Facebook page by midnight July 4.
For more information please see the chapter Facebook page or email nancycolemandar@windstream.net.
