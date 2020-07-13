MOULTRIE, Ga. — To celebrate Independence Day, July 4, 2020, one of the events sponsored by the John Benning Chapter DAR was a patriotic window/display contest encouraging display of the United States Flag.
This week, the DAR announced the winner of the contest, Cranfords Jewelry Store owned by Mary Ann and Jack Smith.
A Certificate of Award was presented to Mary Ann Smith from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution for the store's "Show Your Colors Display."
A gift certificate for $25 Colquitt Cash accompanied the presentation. This certificate can be used at any business who is a member of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
Presenting the award was Jean Gay, regent for the John Benning Chapter DAR.
