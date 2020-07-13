DAR window award

Mary Ann Smith, left, receives a Certificate of Award from Jean Gay, regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution, in honor of Smith's business, Cranford's Jewelers, winning the DAR's window decoration contest, held in conjunction with the Independence Day holiday.

 John Benning Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution

MOULTRIE, Ga. — To celebrate Independence Day, July 4, 2020, one of the events sponsored by the John Benning Chapter DAR was a patriotic window/display contest encouraging display of the United States Flag.

This week, the DAR announced the winner of the contest, Cranfords Jewelry Store owned by Mary Ann and Jack Smith.

A Certificate of Award was presented to Mary Ann Smith from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution for the store's "Show Your Colors Display."

A gift certificate for $25 Colquitt Cash accompanied the presentation. This certificate can be used at any business who is a member of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.

Presenting the award was Jean Gay, regent for the John Benning Chapter DAR.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you