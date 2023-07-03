DAR honors Korean War veterans during Independence Day observance

MOULTRIE – The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) honored Korean War veterans Monday during the local chapter’s Independence Day celebration.
The observance ceremony was held to commemorate the United States of America’s 247th birthday and the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice.
“It was also hot 247 years ago for a different reason. Our forefathers were sitting in a room in Philadelphia risking their lives and futures drafting the Declaration of Independence. Declaring these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” John Benning Chapter NSDAR Regent Nancy Coleman said during the welcome.
She continued, “Today we pay tribute to the men who 70 years ago served our country in Korea and around the world to preserve those unalienable rights for future generations, not just in the United States but around the world.”
The Korean War was significant in American history because 50,000 American troops died in the conflict. Twenty of those casualties were from Colquitt County, according to a past article in The Observer. More than 100,000 Americans were wounded and thousands were held captive as prisoners of war. The armistice between the United States, North Korea and Chinese People’s Volunteer Army was signed on July 27, 1953, three years after the start of the conflict.
Dr. David Benton, the pastor of First Baptist Church in Doerun, led the attendees in prayer. John Benning Chapter NSDAR member Anita Jones sang "The Star Spangled Banner" and Parks Sewell, the president of the Thigpen Trail Society Children of the American Revolution (NSCAR), joined in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Coleman recognized attending veterans and active military before the program transitioned to recognizing the Korean War Era veterans.
Moultrie first lady and John Benning Chapter NSDAR member Katrina McIntosh started the recognition by saying, “Today, we are pleased to honor several of our local Korean War veterans. Some of these veterans fought in Korea, others served stateside, others were stationed all to defend the Constitution of the United States [against] all enemies foreign and domestic.”
The four men who received certificates include:
- Brady Brock, United States Navy. He was presented his certificate and lapel pin by his wife, Faye Brock.
- Robert M. Duggan, United States Army. He was presented his certificate and lapel pin by Nancy Coleman.
- Maxwell G. Hancock, United States Air Force. He was presented his certificate and lapel pin by his wife, Mickie Hancock.
- Lt. Col. Ronald Horn, Ret., United States Air Force. He was presented his certificate and lapel pin by Nancy Coleman.
The ceremony resumed with the remembrance of fallen Korean War veterans. John Sewell and Jayda Hughes of NSCAR assisted with laying the flags as Colquitt County School District’s Director of Bands Ryan Borger played “Taps.”
John Benning Chapter NSDAR presented Community Service awards to American Red Cross volunteers Mark and Connie Fleetwood and to First Baptist Church’s Ramp Ministry.
Chapter member Gail Thompson, who presented the awards, said, “John Benning Chapter NSDAR is honored to present the Community Service Award to Mark and Connie Fleetwood. This husband-wife team has definitely left their mark not only on the Moultrie community, but with countless individuals across the Southeast who have benefited from their kindness. The adage 'The sum is greater than the parts' definitely describes this team. Individually they have made an impact, but together they are an unstoppable force.”
She continued, “With a deep sense of appreciation and respect for the service it provides to our community, John Benning Chapter, NSDAR, is pleased to present the Community Service Award to the Moultrie First Baptist Church Ramp Ministry. Twenty-three years ago, Colquitt Regional Medical Center Administrator Jim Lowry and Sonny Bridges developed a plan where Colquitt Regional Foundation would provide the materials if Sonny and First Baptist would provide the manpower. Started in 2002, this group of dedicated volunteers has constructed over 400 ramps for those in need, 21 ramps in 2022 alone.”
Anderson Burdette visited the crowd dressed as a “mini” George Washington. He informed the audience about the Fourth of July’s significance.
The ceremony was closed with a recitation of “The American’s Creed” led by Thomas Coleman from the Sons of the American Revolution Valdosta Chapter and “Happy Birthday, America” led by Anita Jones.