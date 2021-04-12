MOULTRIE, Ga. — The John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently announced its 2020 Outstanding Veterans Volunteer Award recipient, Maury Jackson.
Jackson has honored and served veterans extensively, not only in his community but on a state and regional level through his many years of service to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) organization and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Lake City, Fla., according to a press release from the Moultrie DAR chapter.
At age 21, Jackson was drafted into the U S Army where he served with the 1st Division Infantry in Vietnam for 12 months, receiving numerous decorations and honors. Among those commendations were the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, and Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster. He continues a line of Jackson men in his family serving in the U S military which includes his father and his grandfather, who both served in World War II.
Upon discharge from active duty, Jackson continued to serve his country in the U S Army Reserve for an additional four years. For the past 44 years, he has served the VFW in numerous capacities: Quartermaster/Adjutant, 14 years; VFW District Quartermaster/Adjutant, 4 years; VFW State of Georgia State Inspector, 4 years; Lake City, FL, VA Hospital representative for VFW for South Georgia and North Florida, 3 years. Among activities in which Jackson has participated at the VA Hospital are: managing a Fall Festival booth for patients, and also delivering hygiene items, clothing and small gifts to patients.
“Not only has Jackson made lasting contributions to his nation through his military service in the Vietnam War, he continues his contributions to humanity through acts of kindness,” the DAR chapter said. “He has helped build wheelchair ramps and helped repair homes damaged by adverse weather for veterans and others in the community. In addition, he has contributed financially to needy veterans and has offered assistance with necessary paperwork. He has escorted veterans personally to clinic and doctor appointments, at times in an adjoining state. Visiting Vietnam veterans in nursing homes is one way Jackson honors fellow veterans and helps them stay connected. He has also participated in homeless veterans’ rescue efforts in the community, helping to find employment for them, with some becoming self-supporting. Through these acts he continues to show generosity and commitment to veterans and to finding solutions to serve their unique needs.”
Jackson has touched the lives of young people in the community by teaching them patriotism when speaking to elementary school children. He has impacted tomorrow’s citizens by teaching respect for the US flag when volunteering his time to teach Boy Scouts the US flag retirement procedure.
“Generously giving of himself, he has shown how important one man’s life can be,” the DAR said. “For his lasting contributions to veterans and to the preservation of our nation’s freedom, DAR is deeply grateful to Maury Jackson, and thanks him for his contributions to our country and mankind.”
The announcement and presentation of this award was made as part of the Vietnam War Veterans Day event held March 29 on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square. Jackson’s nomination will be forwarded to the Georgia State Society NSDAR for consideration for the state award to be announced next spring.
Further serving veterans in this community, Jackson plans to volunteer his services as part of the Library of Congress Veterans Oral History Project. He will be recording veterans’ moving stories, building a lasting legacy of men and women who have served the nation during wartime. Veterans who served in the US military in any capacity, from World War I to the present, regardless of branch or rank, and are no longer in active service are eligible to participate in this project. To make an appointment, or for more information about this project and how to get involved, please contact John Benning Chapter DAR at moultriedar@gmail.com.
