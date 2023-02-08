MOULTRIE, Ga. — John Benning Chapter NSDAR and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library are collaborating to offer a free Basic Genealogy Workshop 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the library located at 204 Fifth St. S.E., Moultrie.
In addition to being a women’s service organization, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is one of the foremost lineage societies with a large genealogy library, according to a press release from the Moultrie chapter.
Topics to be covered include basic principles of genealogy, locating resources and research techniques to enable you to find your family history using public records and online sources, including the DAR Genealogical Research System. Included will be a question-and-answer session and one-on-one assistance.
Gay Solomon, certified genealogist, specializes in 19th century Southern records and has published several articles in genealogical society magazines. Solomon has been researching her family history since 1983 and began helping others research their families in 2020. She has attended multiple genealogical institutes including Gen-Fed at the National Archives and the inaugural DAR Genealogical Institute at the DAR Library in Washington DC.
Teresa Daniels, has been a state volunteer genealogist since 2016 and was Outstanding Volunteer Genealogist of the Year in 2019. She has served on numerous genealogy and DAR application committees. Her National DAR positions include serving on the America 250! Membership Task Force for five years.
Mary Mullins, GSSDAR Registrar, will also be available to help individuals with genealogy and application questions.
MCCLS Director Kevin Ellis will discuss how to use the renowned Odom Genealogy Library, a component of the Moultrie/Colquitt County Library System.
In addition to DAR, members of Sons of the American Revolution and Children of the American Revolution will be in attendance to assist you and have available printed materials telling how you may pursue membership in their respective lineage societies.
Although workshops are free, pre-registration is requested by email, MoultrieDAR@gmail.com before Feb. 23. Participants are encouraged to bring their laptops to follow along with the presenters.
