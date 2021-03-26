MOULTRIE, Ga. — Members of the John Benning Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution — in cooperation with the Liberty Tree Environmental Education Program of the Cherokee Chapter, Georgia Society, Sons of the American Revolution — led the planting of three overcup oak trees Friday at the South Main Street Park.
The Sons of the American Revolution hope to plant 76 such Liberty Trees by 2026, which is the 250th anniversary of the United States of America’s founding.
For more information about the program, email Kevin Karel, klkarel@outlook.com, or Stan Lewis, stan@lwasports.net.
