MOULTRIE, Ga. — The deadline for sponsoring a wreath to be placed on a veteran’s grave is Nov. 11, Veterans Day.
John Benning Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will be available to accept sponsorships at the Veterans Day event at the Courthouse at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. Sponsorships are $15 each.
Sponsors can place the wreath on the grave of the veteran of their choice or DAR will place the wreath in the Garden of Valor, the veterans’ section of Cobb Suncrest Memorial Gardens.
The project is part of Wreaths Across America (WAA), a national organization that seeks to place wreaths on the graves of veterans across the country at Christmas. National Wreath Laying Day is Saturday, Dec. 18. The local ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. at Cobb Suncrest Memorial Gardens. More than 1,200 locations in all 50 states and overseas will be laying wreaths at this time as a part of the national Wreaths Across America project. In 2020, the local DAR chapter collected sponsorships for more than 500 wreaths. The community will be invited to assist in wreath laying.
For information on sponsoring a wreath or to volunteer to lay wreaths, contact MoultrieDAR@gmail.com.
