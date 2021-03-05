MOULTRIE, Ga. — The United States stands on the eve of a grand anniversary – America's 250th birthday celebration, which will take place in 2026.
Congress established the U S Semiquincentennial Commission to inspire all Americans to participate in the milestone. National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is pleased to be a major player in this celebration, and John Benning Chapter in Moultrie is preparing to celebrate in a big way.
The National Society has established the America 250! Special Committee to plan DAR’s involvement and maximize its visibility during the nation’s upcoming 250th birthday, according to a press release from the local DAR chapter. Much like the 1976 Bicentennial celebration, this observance provides an exceptional opportunity for community involvement and display of patriotism.
One of the ways John Benning Chapter is preparing for America's 250th birthday is by participating in a program of planting trees in high profile locations and identifying them as part of the 250th birthday celebration, the John Benning Chapter said.
The Liberty Tree Environmental Educational Program, or LEEP, is a free, service-based community program developed by members of the Cherokee Chapter Sons of the American Revolution of Canton, Ga.
“The program pays tribute to the historic, economic and cultural heritage of America's trees and forests,” the John Benning Chapter said. “The role of Liberty Trees during the American Revolutionary War period is also explored and discussed. This event marks the first of many events sponsored by John Benning Chapter DAR leading up to Independence Day 2026.”
The LEEP organization will be in Moultrie to conduct a tree planting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 26. The Main Street Park on South Main Street has been chosen as the site for the historic tree planting.
Kevin Karel, one of LEEP’s founders, will give a short educational program, followed by the tree planting.
“The public is invited to attend the event, and attendance by children is encouraged,” the John Benning Chapter said. “After all, they are the ones who will benefit the most from this project. Feel free to bring a sports chair. Masks and social distancing will be required.”
