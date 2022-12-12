MOULTRIE, Ga. — John Benning Chapter, NSDAR, Moultrie, recently presented a check for $1,500 to the historic preservation project being conducted by Friends of Mt. Zion.
The mission of the group is to rescue, restore and preserve the historic and sacred building and cemetery of Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church (ca. 1842) located on Eric Hall Road in Coolidge, according to a press release from the DAR chapter.
In its earliest days, the church provided the residents of the area a place to come together to worship and engage in religious and social gatherings. The church cemetery became the final resting place for church goers with the earliest known burial dated 1860. Many of those buried there were pioneers in what was Thomas County at the time but later became Colquitt County.
Friends of Mount Zion is enabled only by donations and is careful to pursue each phase of the project as money is raised, the DAR press release said. Those interested in supporting this historic preservation endeavor can give at Go Fund Me link https://gofund.me/9d701a80. Information is also available at this link to mail in a donation.
The Friends of Mt. Zion are also looking for volunteers to help with the restoration efforts. Follow their Facebook page Mt Zion Primitive Baptist Church ca1842 to track the progress, and to find out about opportunities to volunteer. Special events at the church are being planned that are open to the public.
