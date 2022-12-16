Seven Colquitt County veterans were honored for their service, their sacrifice, and their valor when John Benning Chapter, NSDAR, presented Quilts of Valor at a recent ceremony. Veterans receiving quilts included CWO5 Robert Carroll Tadlock, Ret., U.S. Army, Desert Storm and Afghanistan; CPO Audrey Meads, Ret., U.S. Navy, Desert Storm; John S. White, U.S. Army, Vietnam; Larry Sloan, U.S. Army, Vietnam; Robert L. Montgomery, U.S. Air Force, Vietnam; Lt. Col. Ronald A. Horn, Ret., U.S. Air Force, Vietnam; and Jimmy Jackson Revell, U.S. Navy, Vietnam.