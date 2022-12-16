MOULTRIE, Ga. — Seven Colquitt County veterans were honored for their service, their sacrifice, and their valor when John Benning Chapter, NSDAR, presented Quilts of Valor at a recent ceremony.
Veterans receiving quilts included CWO5 Robert Carroll Tadlock, Ret., U.S. Army, Desert Storm and Afghanistan; CPO Audrey Meads, Ret., U.S. Navy, Desert Storm; John S. White, U.S. Army, Vietnam; Larry Sloan, U.S. Army, Vietnam; Robert L. Montgomery, U.S. Air Force, Vietnam; Lt. Col. Ronald A. Horn, Ret., U.S. Air Force, Vietnam; and Jimmy Jackson Revell, U.S. Navy, Vietnam.
White, Sloan, and Horn also received 50th Commemoration of Vietnam War commemorative lapel pins and certificates for their service in Vietnam War. Montgomery and Revell had previously received pins.
Started in 2003, Quilts of Valor is a national organization with the mission to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. As of April 2022, 300,000 quilts have been presented. Locally, the John Benning Chapter has presented 36 quilts in the past three years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.