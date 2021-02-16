MOULTRIE, Ga. — A new Georgia state flag will fly over the Colquitt County courthouse on Georgia Day 2021, courtesy of the John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.
In honor of the state’s 288th anniversary, Paula Neely, Georgia Day Committee chair, presented a new Georgia flag from DAR. Accepting the flag is Chas Cannon, Colquitt County administrator.
Neely gave a reminder to the group that James Oglethorpe is credited with the founding of the Georgia colony in 1733.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.