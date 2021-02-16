DAR flag donation

In honor of the state’s 288th anniversary, Paula Neely, Georgia Day Committee chair, presented a new Georgia flag from DAR. Accepting the flag is Chas Cannon, Colquitt County administrator.

 John Benning Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution

MOULTRIE, Ga. — A new Georgia state flag will fly over the Colquitt County courthouse on Georgia Day 2021, courtesy of the John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

Neely gave a reminder to the group that James Oglethorpe is credited with the founding of the Georgia colony in 1733. 

