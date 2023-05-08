MOULTRIE — The John Benning Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, presented Ellen Alderman with the Excellence in Historic Preservation Award in recognition of the restoration and preservation of the Chapel at Sundown Farms. The award was presented at the chapter’s Historic Preservation Luncheon with Georgia State Society NSDAR regent Betty Harrah as the guest speaker.
The historic chapel was built as the Leesburg Presbyterian Church in 1906. The congregation disbanded several years ago leaving the building without a congregation. The church building was purchased by a neighboring church and was about to be demolished to allow for more parking when Alderman, seeking a chapel to relocate to the family’s property in Colquitt County, purchased the structure in 2016 and moved it to the family’s hunting plantation.
Alderman explained to the group that the process of moving the church took several months of planning before they could begin to actually move the building 55 miles from Leesburg to the farm on Mack Dekle Road. After months of painstaking renovation involving craftsmen experienced in historic preservation, and experiencing several unexpected challenges and blessings, the chapel hosted its first wedding in the summer of 2017.
Historic preservation is one of the three tenets of the NSDAR’s mission which also includes education and patriotism. Harrah’s remarks at the luncheon preceding the awards presentation centered around the projects of her administration, which includes the continued restoration and preservation of the Georgia Society’s beloved Meadow Garden in Augusta, home of George Walton, one of the three signers of the Declaration of Independence from Georgia. Several area NSDAR chapters also attended the luncheon to hear the State Regent’s remarks and tour the chapel.
One of the largest nonprofit, nonpolitical, volunteer women's service organizations in the world, DAR has more than 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and even in numerous foreign countries. For additional information about DAR and its programs, contact MoultrieDAR@gmail.com.
