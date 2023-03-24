MOULTRIE, Ga. — John Benning Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, began its annual observance of Vietnam War Veterans Day by presenting the DAR Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Award to Sgt. Major Thomas R. Davis, U.S. Army, Retired.
After 30 years of service (1961-91) in the United States Army, including two tours in Vietnam, Davis retired in 1991 and returned to Moultrie to serve his fellow veterans as commander of American Legion Post 324 for a number of years. For 13 years he served as president of the Veterans Activities Committee, which coordinates the veterans’ bus to take veterans to the VA hospital in Lake City, Fla., each week, stopping in other towns along the way. Several years ago, he helped to spearhead efforts to purchase a new bus. He also organized Veterans Day activities on Courthouse Square and the veterans’ breakfast.
The Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Award recognizes a veteran who has demonstrated significant contributions of leadership, patriotism, and increased public awareness of what veterans do in the community.
The award was presented by John Benning Chapter Regent Nancy Coleman and a delegation of John Benning Chapter members at the monthly meeting of the American Legion Post 324 where Davis had served as commander for many years.
To further commemorate Vietnam War Veterans Day, DAR invites the community to meet at the War Memorial on the Courthouse Square at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29. Groups are invited to place a wreath at the Memorial. Bells will chime and flags will be placed in memory of the 32 Colquitt County residents who gave the ultimate sacrifice. This year is of particular interest since it marks 50 years since the last of U.S. combat troops departed the Republic of Vietnam. In addition, the Missing Man Table tribute will be placed in the lobby of the Courthouse Annex.
National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children.
For more information regarding Vietnam Veterans Day, contact MoultrieDAR@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.