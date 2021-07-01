MOULTRIE, Ga. — Most years, the community’s Independence Day celebration would begin with the presentation of colors by the Colquitt County High School’s Junior ROTC program.
This year was different. For the event held Thursday on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square, the John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution asked Revolutionary War re-enactors from the Sons of the American Revolution to present the colors.
But the DAR planned a surprise award for Lt. Col. Paul Nagy, the retiring instructor of the ROTC program, so to make sure he was at the ceremony, organizers invited him to speak on “What the Declaration of Independence means to the military.”
The result was an address that left eyes misty among the almost 100 attendees and even caused Nagy’s own voice to break once with emotion.
“What does the Declaration of Independence mean to the military? It’s a long answer if you get into the details,” he said. “… The short answer is ‘Everything.’”
Nagy set the scene: When the Declaration was signed July 4, 1776, the Revolutionary War had already been going on for 14 months. The battles of Lexington and Concord took place in April 1775. Many of the appointed governors had been chased out of the colonies and were living on British warships off the coast. Colonists had captured British weapons and supplies.
“The Declaration formalized a state of being that was already in effect,” Nagy said.
The Declaration opened the door to foreign assistance, he said. In the politics of the day, the powers couldn’t support an uprising in an adversary’s empire, but they could support a war for independence. By approving the Declaration, the founders had opened the door to help from France, Spain and elsewhere.
Gen. George Washington formed up his troops and had the Declaration read to them, Nagy said. It established that they were no longer just fighting against King George but fighting for a new form of government that had never existed before.
The effect on the soldiers’ morale was incredible.
“The men in ranks knew they were fighting for a high ideal,” Nagy said. “It changed everything.”
Nagy also talked about the Civil War, citing the book “The Battle Cry of Freedom” by James McPherson. In the early part of the war, Nagy said, everything was bad for the North, but one thing kept them fighting: “They wanted to preserve the union.”
That ideal held the army together until it could conquer its internal challenges. Then it fought to victory.
Nagy noted that even today service members don’t swear an oath to a president or even to the American people. They swear their oath to the Constitution of the United States — a document with its antecedents in the Declaration of Independence. In Section 3 of the Declaration, the colonists listed their grievances against British rule. In the Constitution — either the original document or its amendments — the Founders addressed each of those grievances as they forged a new government, Nagy said.
“What does the Declaration of Independence mean to the military?” Nagy asked again. “It means everything.”
Following Nagy’s stirring speech, the DAR presented him with its Distinguished Citizen Medal, pinned on him by his wife, Ora Sue.
The award is presented by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution through the DAR’s local chapters to recognize extraordinary service in the defense, promotion and/or preservation of freedom for the United States, according to Nancy Coleman, first vice regent of the John Benning Chapter, who presented the award.
“The award recognizes individuals who demonstrate honor, courage, leadership, and patriotism in service of country on local, state or national level,” Coleman said. “This year’s recipient is an individual who is well known in this community. His name has been synonymous with the traits recognized (by) this award. For the past 25 years he has been instilling these same traits on the next generation of military leaders of the United States.”
Nagy served 22 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, including deployments to Somalia, the Persian Gulf and Europe. When he retired in 1996, he became the first military instructor for the new ROTC program at Colquitt County High School, a position he held for 25 years.
“During his tenure as the military science instructor, the program was named a MCJROTC Honor School on several occasions based on the unit’s level of community service, scholastic achievement, and extracurricular activities including drill, marksmanship, and fitness competitions,” Coleman said. “The unit was twice named a Distinguished Unit. Col. Nagy’s air rifle teams have been national champions and have been semi-finalist in the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition.”
Nagy is in his second term as a Colquitt County commissioner, currently serving as the vice chairman of the Board of Commissioners. He serves as the county appointee to the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission and is the chairman of that commission’s board. He is a deacon at First Baptist Church of Moultrie.
Thursday was the first day of Nagy’s retirement from the ROTC and the first official day of his successor, Lt. Col. Jason Perdew, who led the assembly in The American’s Creed at the end of the program.
Community Service Award
The Independence Day event recognized veterans and active-duty service members among the audience, in addition to the special recognition for Nagy.
Beyond that, the DAR chapter also presented its Community Service Award to the Moultrie Service League. Katie Harrison accepted the award for the group.
The Service League has long been known throughout Colquitt County for its support of the arts. It was instrumental in founding the Colquitt County Arts Center in the late 1970s and has continued to support it ever since, DAR Chapter Regent Jean Gay said.
“The Service League has developed a long-standing partnership with the Colquitt County School System to provide students with art education opportunities, with all elementary schools receiving donations for arts supplies,” Gay said.
“Their support of the Program for Exceptional Children (PEC), serving children with disabilities, has had a long-term positive impact on children in our community,” she said. “Additionally, the League continues to support art by awarding a total of $2,000 annually in scholarships to graduating seniors pursuing a degree in the arts.”
Path of Valor
The first part of the Independence Day ceremony closed, and the assembly moved to the northwest corner of the Courthouse Square, where the Colquitt County Veterans Memorial sits with its eternal flame.
The DAR and Downtown Moultrie Tomorrow have partnered to create the Path of Valor, a series of brick pavers at the foot of the veterans memorial that will bear the names of Colquitt County veterans.
Brick pavers have been part of the downtown streetscape for decades, and residents have long been able to purchase bricks to be engraved as they wished. The Path of Valor is made of the same kind of bricks, but the location is specific to veterans.
Eighty-five bricks have already been purchased, Gay said, and many of them were installed in time for Thursday’s unveiling. Four of those bricks honor the Continental Army ancestors of DAR members, whose service predates the founding of Colquitt County, but most of the bricks salute Colquitt County natives who have served in the military.
“Today we make our Founding Fathers and those who have gone before us proud,” Gay said. “We dedicate this Path of Valor to be a place where children will learn lessons of freedom from their parents and grandparents. We also dedicate this memorial as a place where those coming after us will recognize our acknowledgment of those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom, and hope they will be encouraged to place the same importance on the sacrifice of our ancestors.”
Bricks are $50 each engraved with the name, rank, branch of service, and years of service. Anyone wishing to buy a brick in honor of a loved one can contact the Moultrie Main Street office at the new welcome center on Central Avenue at First Street Northeast or by phone at 890-5455.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.