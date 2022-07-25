MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sandwiched between the globally-involved World War II and the controversial Vietnam War, the Korean War is often called “the forgotten war.” The Korean War, however, was significant in American history because 50,000 American troops died in the conflict. Twenty of those casualties were from Colquitt County. More than 100,000 Americans were wounded and thousands were held captive as prisoners of war.
The National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, simply known as Korean War Veterans Day, presents the opportunity to remember and honor the service of these men and women. The armistice between the United States, North Korea and Chinese People’s Volunteer Army was signed on July 27, 1953, three years after the start of the conflict.
“John Benning Chapter NSDAR recognizes the sacrifices these veterans and their families made,” said Nancy Coleman, chapter regent. “Honoring all veterans is one of the main tenets of Daughters of the American Revolution. We want Korean War veterans to know their service was appreciated. The world would be a different place had they not fought the spread of communism 70 years ago.”
The 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War Armistice will be celebrated next year on July 27, 2023. Plans for this observance are being made now and DAR needs the help of the public to honor these veterans.
“We can’t get the names of veterans from the Department of Veterans Affairs,” said Coleman. “We need veterans and their families to provide their names and contact information so we can honor them at the ceremony in 2023.” Korean War veterans should contact DAR by emailing MoultrieDAR@gmail.com.
